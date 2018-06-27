Fontana was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Fontana will join the Angels in Boston, marking his third cup of coffee with the team this season. The infielder has played in eight games, going 1-for-11 with a solo home run during his brief opportunity in the big leagues. Look for him to supply a little additional depth moving forward, though it's highly unlikely that he will make much of an impact.

