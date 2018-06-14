Fontana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Mariners.

He entered the game for Zack Cozart (shoulder) in the fourth inning and stroked his first homer of the season. In fact, Fontana only has two big-league hits in 31 career plate appearances, but both of them have left the yard. If Cozart's injury proves to be serious, Fontana could find himself in a platoon with David Fletcher at shortstop until Andrelton Simmons (ankle) is healthy.

