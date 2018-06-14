Angels' Nolan Fontana: Pops first homer Wednesday
Fontana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Mariners.
He entered the game for Zack Cozart (shoulder) in the fourth inning and stroked his first homer of the season. In fact, Fontana only has two big-league hits in 31 career plate appearances, but both of them have left the yard. If Cozart's injury proves to be serious, Fontana could find himself in a platoon with David Fletcher at shortstop until Andrelton Simmons (ankle) is healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.