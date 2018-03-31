Fontana was called up to the majors Saturday to replace the injured Ian Kinsler (groin), Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fontana figures to remain in the big leagues for at least the 10 days that Kinsler is required to remain on the disabled list. It's unclear whether Kinsler will need additional time beyond that. Fontana could start occasionally in Kinsler's place, though the team is likely to slide Zack Cozart over from third, with Luis Valbuena and Jefry Marte receiving starts at third base. If Fontana ends up with unexpected playing time this season, he could be worth a flyer in deep on-base percentage leagues, as he posted a 16.6 percent walk rate at Salt Lake last season, though he doesn't do much else to help fantasy owners.