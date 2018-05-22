Fontana (undisclosed) returned from the 7-day disabled list and went hitless in four at-bats in Triple-A Salt Lake's 6-4 loss to Albuquerque.

Fontana had been sidelined for just over a month with the injury. The 26-year-old is expected to handle a near-everyday role for Salt Lake this season, but he'll likely serve as a utility man if he should receive a promotion to the big club at any point.