The Angels optioned Fontana to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fontana was called up to the majors at the end of March when Ian Kinsler (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, but only appeared as a pinch hitter, going 0-for-2. Ryan Schimpf replaces the 26-year-old on the Angels' 25-man roster.