Angels' Nolan Fontana: Placed on disabled list
Fontana was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Fontana was up with the Angels for a brief period early in the season but just made two pinch-hit appearances. He was 2-for-23 with nine walks for Triple-A Salt Lake before heading to the disabled list.
