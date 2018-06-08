Fontana was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Fontana will provide a little extra infield depth with both Andrelton Simmons and Kaleb Cowart on the disabled list due to ankle injuries. Through 21 games with Salt Lake this season, Fontana has hit .282 with a .929 OPS and 11 extra-base hits. Don't expect to see him receive any meaningful playing time unless a couple more Angels go down with injuries.

