Angels' Nolan Fontana: Sent down to Triple-A
Fontana was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
The Angels trimmed their roster with a round of cuts Thursday, optioning four other players alongside Fontana. Both Fontana and Kaleb Cowart were battling for a utility role, but now it seems Jefry Marte is the leading candidate to win that job after this round of cuts. Fontana struggled at the dish all spring, slashing .100/.250/.200, but his defensive versatility could help him make his way up to the Angels later in the season.
More News
-
Angels' Nolan Fontana: Returns in minor-league game•
-
Angels' Nolan Fontana: Sidelined with shoulder inflammation•
-
Angels' Nolan Fontana: Called up by Angels•
-
Angels' Nolan Fontana: Headed back to minors•
-
Angels' Nolan Fontana: Draws second consecutive start•
-
Angels' Nolan Fontana: Promoted to majors•
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...