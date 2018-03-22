Fontana was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

The Angels trimmed their roster with a round of cuts Thursday, optioning four other players alongside Fontana. Both Fontana and Kaleb Cowart were battling for a utility role, but now it seems Jefry Marte is the leading candidate to win that job after this round of cuts. Fontana struggled at the dish all spring, slashing .100/.250/.200, but his defensive versatility could help him make his way up to the Angels later in the season.