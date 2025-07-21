Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Cleared to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel (wrist) will start at first base and bat second in Monday's game against the Mets.
After exiting early in the Angels' 8-2 win over the Phillies when he was struck by a pitch in the left wrist, Schanuel was diagnosed with nothing more than a bruise when X-rays came back negative. He appears to have responded well to treatment and will return to his usual spot in the infield as the Angels kick off a three-game set in Queens.
