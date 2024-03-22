Schanuel (back) could play in Saturday's Cactus League game against the A's, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Schanuel was a late scratch Monday due to back tightness but is closing in on his return to game action. The 22-year-old should be ready for Opening Day as long as he can return to the field within the next handful of days.
More News
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Going through baseball activities•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Feeling better but still out•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Nursing minor injury•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Expected to bat second•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Day off Sunday•