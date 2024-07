Schanuel was removed from Saturday's contest against the Athletics as a result of left calf tightness.

Schanuel exited the game ahead of the bottom of the third inning, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout on the day. The 22-year-old grounded out in his final at-bat in the top of the third, which is when he likely experienced the calf issue. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.