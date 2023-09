Schanuel was pulled in the seventh inning of Monday's game against the Rangers due to tightness in his knee, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Schanuel fouled a ball off his knee earlier in the contest and was initially able to remain in the game, but manager Phil Nevin noted Schanuel's knee began to tighten up later on, resulting in his removal. Schanuel will be considered day-to-day going forward, and the team plans to evaluate him further Tuesday, per Valenzuela.