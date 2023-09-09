Schanuel was pulled from Friday's loss to the Guardians with minor tightness in his shoulder blade, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Schanuel landed hard on his shoulder as he tried to make a play at first base in the top of the eighth inning and was replaced defensively by Trey Cabbage before the top of the ninth. Schanuel finished the night 0-for-3 with a walk while extending his franchise-record career-opening on-base streak to 17 games. Consider him day-to-day leading into the rest of the Angels' weekend series versus Cleveland.