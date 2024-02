Angels manager Ron Washington said Thursday that he sees Schanuel as the team's No. 2 hitter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed hitting Schanuel slashed just .217/.379/.261 against lefties during his 29-game stint last season, but it sounds like the plan is to bat him second regardless of who the opposition is starting. He will be preceded in the lineup by either Mickey Moniak or Luis Rengifo at leadoff and followed by Mike Trout in the three hole and Anthony Rendon at cleanup.