Schanuel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's 7-4 victory versus the Marlins.

Schanuel hit the first of the Angels' back-to-back jacks in the sixth inning, with Mike Trout following with a massive blast of his own. Schanuel has quietly put together an impressive on-base streak of 33 games dating back to his MLB debut last season. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, it's the third-longest on-base streak to begin a career in league history.