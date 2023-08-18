The Angels selected Schanuel's contract from Double-A Rocket City on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It was barely over a month ago when Schaunel was taken with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, so this is quite the fast track to the big leagues. Schaunel has batted .370/.510/.493 with one home run, four doubles, 15 RBI and a 10:21 K:BB over 21 games across three levels in the minors to convince the Angels he was ready for a promotion. The 21-year-old figures to take over as the Halos' regular first baseman, at least against right-handers, as they try to claw their way back into the playoff hunt. Schaunel also played some corner outfield in college, although he didn't see any action there in the minors. It's possible he could be used some in the outfield when C.J. Cron is at first base.