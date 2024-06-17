Schanuel went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Schanuel belted a solo shot in the second inning for his seventh home run of the year and third in his last 10 games. However, he's gone just 8-for-34 (.235) during that span. Sunday was Schanuel's third straight game with multiple walks. He's now slashing .219/.301/.348 with 13 extra-base hits and 23 RBI through 63 games.