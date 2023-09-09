Schanuel (shoulder) isn't in the Angels' lineup Saturday against the Guardians.

After exiting Friday's game with tightness in his shoulder, Schanuel will remain inactive for Saturday's contest. He's still considered day-to-day, so there's a good chance he'll be able to return to the lineup within a day or two. In the meantime, Mike Moustakas will start at first base while Eduardo Escobar covers third.