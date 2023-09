Schanuel (knee) isn't in the Angels' lineup Tuesday against Texas, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Knee tightness caused Schanuel to be removed from Monday's game during the seventh inning, and the Angels will give him an extra day to heal Tuesday. Brandon Drury will shift to first base in Schanuel's absence, allowing Eduardo Escobar to serve as the Halos' designated hitter.