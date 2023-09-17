Schanuel went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

Schanuel got the Angels on the board with a third-inning solo shot, his first career big-league homer. It took him 21 games to check off that milestone, and he had just one extra-base hit, a double, prior to his long ball Saturday. Considering the 21-year-old was fast-tracked to the majors after just 22 minor-league games, in which he hit .370 with a 1.004 OPS, it's a little surprising he hasn't added much power yet, though it's not his best tool. In the majors, he has a .296/.418/.346 slash line with four RBI, 14 runs scored and a 15:12 BB:K over 98 plate appearances.