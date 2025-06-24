default-cbs-image
Schanuel isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Schanuel doesn't typically exit the lineup against left-handed starters, but he will do so Tuesday with Garrett Crochet on the mound for the Red Sox. LaMonte Wade will take over at first base and bat eighth while Schanuel rests.

