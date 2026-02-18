Schanuel said Wednesday that he spent considerable time in the offseason taking part in drills to improve his bat speed and barrel control, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The drills represented a continuation of the work he put in the previous offseason, which he credits for helping him increase his bat speed by 2.3 miles per hour during the 2025 campaign -- the sixth-biggest jump of all major-league hitters. While Schanuel continued to make contact at a steady clip (12.6 percent strikeout rate) and finished with a .264 average last season, he still offered subpar power production (.389 slugging percentage, .125 ISO) for a first baseman. Schanuel is hoping that another uptick in bat speed heading into 2026 will translate to more power, but manager Kurt Suzuki emphasized that he doesn't want the 24-year-old to dramatically alter his swing in pursuit of more pop. Fantasy managers should still be viewing Schanuel as a low-end option at first base who will hold greater value in leagues that count on-base percentage as a category.