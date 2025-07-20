Schanuel was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies due to left wrist contusion.

The 23-year-old was hit by a pitch during the top of the first inning and remained in to run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the bottom of the frame. The initial diagnosis of a bruise is encouraging, and Schanuel should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Mets.