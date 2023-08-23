Schanuel is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Reds.

Schanuel will take a seat for the first time since his promotion from Double-A Rocket City on Friday. He started at first base and served as the Angels' leadoff man in each of the past four games, going 4-for-15 with four base hits, two walks and four runs. The lefty-hitting Schanuel's absence from the lineup for the first game of the day comes with southpaw Andrew Abbott on the hill for Cincinnati, but so long as he can retain a regular spot atop the order versus righties, the 21-year-old rookie could be an excellent source of runs while batting in front of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.