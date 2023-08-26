Schanuel's absence from the lineup Saturday against the Mets is due to illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel was scratched Saturday and replaced by Trey Cabbage, but the Angels said at the time of the chance that he wasn't dealing with any injury. That is indeed the case, and given that the illness he's battling appears to be food poisoning, it's likely he could return as soon as Sunday.