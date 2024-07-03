Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

Schanuel has hit safely in seven straight games, logging multiple hits in five of them. He's also scored a run in five consecutive contests, though he'd produced just one RBI over his previous 10 games before powering the Angels' offense Tuesday. The first baseman is up to a .239/.311/.355 slash line with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight doubles and two stolen bases over 76 contests this season, mainly playing out of the leadoff spot.