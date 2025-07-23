Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Posts first career four-hit game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.
It was Schanuel's first career four-hit game and notably his fourth outing with at least three knocks in the month of July. The 23-year-old first baseman remains an everyday player for the Angels, though his fantasy upside remains limited by his lukewarm power production. Through 417 plate appearances, Schanuel is slashing .278/.367/.403 with eight home runs, 41 RBI, 44 runs scored and four stolen bases.
More News
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Managing bruised wrist•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: On base four times in win•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Dealing with calf issue•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Clubs eighth long ball in win•