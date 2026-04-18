Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Racks up three hits in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Padres.
Schanuel's three hits were a season high, and it's just his fourth multi-hit effort of the year. The first baseman is regarded for his contact skills, so this has been an unusually quiet start to the campaign for him. He's batting .227 with a .631 OPS, two home runs, 12 RBI, five runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 18 games. His plate discipline (8:12 BB:K) is in line with his norms, so it's just a matter of Schanuel getting the bat to the ball at an acceptable rate.
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