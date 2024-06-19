Schanuel went 3-for-4 with a double, one walk and one RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers.

Schanuel is starting to get in a groove at the plate, going 11-for-24 (.458) over his last seven games. That's a big improvement after he opened June 2-for-25 across seven contests. The first baseman is at a .233/.313/.362 slash line with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored, one stolen base and six doubles through 65 games overall.