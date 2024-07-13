Schanuel went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's extra-inning win against Seattle.

Schanuel notched an RBI single in the fourth inning and walked twice to extend his modest on-base streak to five games. He's gone 4-for-14 with two doubles, two RBI and two steals while drawing six free passes during that stretch. Schanuel has been performing well offensively since late June -- over his past 17 games, he's slashing .323/.419/.387 with four doubles, seven RBI, seven runs and three thefts while posting a 9:9 K:BB.