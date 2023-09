Schanuel is not in Friday's lineup against the Tigers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Schanuel will hit the bench after starting three consecutive games. He recently recovered from a shoulder injury, so the team may take a cautious approach and give him extra time off across the final few weeks of the regular season. The Angels shuffled the lineup in Schanuel's absence, with the end result being Kyren Paris entering the lineup while hitting leadoff and playing in center field.