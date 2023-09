Schanuel (knee) is back in the lineup Friday against the Athletics.

Schanuel will start at first base and bat leadoff versus the A's and left-hander Ken Waldichuk after missing two straight games because of knee tightness. The 21-year-old has slashed .284/.407/.343 since being promoted to the majors in mid-August, reaching base in all 27 games that he's appeared in so far.