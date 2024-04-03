Schanuel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

With southpaw A.J. Puk on the bump for Miami, the lefty-hitting Schanuel will head to the bench in the series finale. Miguel Sano will fill in at first base for Schanuel, who had started in each of the Halos' first five games while reaching base at a .400 clip and hitting a home run.