Schanuel (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
It's the second straight absence for Schanuel, who exited Friday's game with shoulder tightness. Mike Moustakas will receive another look at first base while Eduardo Escobar starts at third.
