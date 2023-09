Schanuel went 2-for-6 with one RBI in Monday's 8-5 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Schanuel was sidelined with shoulder soreness over the weekend. He hit leadoff and played the full 11-inning game at first base in his return to the lineup. The 21-year-old rookie has hit .275 with three RBI, 13 runs scored and a 14:11 BB:K over his first 18 contests, but he has just one extra-base hit, a double, to his name.