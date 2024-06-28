Schanuel went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over Detroit.

Schanuel recorded singles in two of his first three at-bats, driving home Zach Neto on the latter before also swiping his second bag of the campaign. The first baseman has now hit safely in three straight contests, while Thursday's performance marked his fifth multi-hit performance this month. However, he's still batting just .237 in June with three homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored.