Schanuel said Friday that he has yet to resume baseball activities, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After being placed on the shelf last Sunday due to a bone bruise in his left wrist, Schanuel expressed confidence that he would be available to rejoin the Angels in the minimum 10 days, but he doesn't appear to be progressing as quickly as he anticipated. The Angels will likely continue to get by with a platoon of Niko Kavadas and Oswald Peraza at first base until Schanuel makes a full recovery.