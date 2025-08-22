Angels' Robert Stephenson: Activated Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson (biceps) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Stephenson has been on the shelf since June 2 due to right biceps inflammation, and after a lengthy rehab process, he's been cleared to rejoin the active roster. The 32-year-old has appeared in just two MLB games this season, tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. He yielded two runs across three innings in three rehab appearances. Chase Silseth was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.
