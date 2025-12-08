Stephenson (elbow) could get an opportunity to serve as the Angels' closer next season, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

General manager Perry Minasian said Monday that the team is undecided whether it will add an established closer to replace free agent Kenley Jansen. As things stand right now, Stephenson and Ben Joyce (shoulder) appear to be the top in-house candidates for the role. Stephenson missed the entire 2024 season following UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, and he was limited to just 12 appearances for the Angels and eight rehab outings in 2025 because of more arm issues. The righty finished this past season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, and it's unclear whether he's been able to have a normal offseason throwing program. Stephenson is owed $11 million in 2026 and the Angels have a $2.5 million option on him for 2027 that vested after he needed UCL surgery.