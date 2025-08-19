Angels' Robert Stephenson: Likely to log one more rehab outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson (biceps) will likely make one more minor-league rehab appearance before being activated off the 60-day IL, per MLB.com
Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said Sunday that Stephenson is "in a good spot" through two rehab outings. In those appearances, the veteran reliever has given up two runs (both in the first outing) on two hits while posting a 4:1 K:BB over two innings. Stephenson has pitched in only one game for the big-league club this season, but it appears he'll be back before the end of August to provide a boost to the Angels' bullpen.
