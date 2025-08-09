Stephenson threw a bullpen session Friday and "came through it fine, per interim manager Ray Montgomery, and the veteran reliever may next begin a minor-league rehab assignment, according to MLB.com.

Stephenson has had an injury-plagued campaign and has gotten into only two games so far for the Angels. His current injury is a stretched nerve in his right biceps, and he's on the 60-day IL, so he isn't eligible to be activated until the final week of August. The positive news is that Stephenson has been able to deploy his full arsenal during recent bullpen sessions, and while he could be asked to toss more bullpens before he's ready for game action, a minor-league rehab stint appears to be in the works in the near future.