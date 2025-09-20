default-cbs-image
The Angels placed Stephenson on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation.

Stephenson's move to the IL will ensure he remains sidelined for the rest of the year after putting up a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 10 innings in the majors. Sam Bachman was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the hole in the Halos' bullpen.

