Angels' Robert Stephenson: Shelved with elbow inflammation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels placed Stephenson on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation.
Stephenson's move to the IL will ensure he remains sidelined for the rest of the year after putting up a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 10 innings in the majors. Sam Bachman was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the hole in the Halos' bullpen.
