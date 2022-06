Bachman was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Rocket City on Wednesday due to inflammation in his bicep, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bachman exited his May 27 start at Rocket City due to back spasms, and he underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation in his bicep. While the team is optimistic that the right-hander's injury isn't serious, he's expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.