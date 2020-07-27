Ohtani is "totally healthy" according to pitching coach Mickey Callaway, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Callaway blamed Ohtani's command for his awful season debut Sunday, in which he allowed five runs on three hits and three walks without recording a single out, saying that he simply didn't get the chance to face enough hitters during his preseason buildup. While that could certainly be the case, the fact that his fastball averaged just 92.9 mph after sitting at 96.7 mph back in 2018, his lone big-league season prior to Tommy John surgery, certainly gives cause for concern. For now, it appears that he's set to continue in his typical two-way role, as he'll bat third as the designated hitter Monday against the Athletics.
