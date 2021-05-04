Ohtani (elbow) will be re-evaluated Tuesday and could make his next start as soon as Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani was scratched from his start Monday after being hit with a pitch on his right elbow the day before, but he was still in the lineup as the team's DH and clocked his ninth home run. The two-way star came out of the contest feeling fine, providing optimism that he can return to the mound soon. That return could come Wednesday against the Rays, though it could also come later in the week against the Dodgers, according to manager Joe Maddon. Regardless of the timing of his next pitching start, it appears that Ohtani's availability as a hitter won't be affected by the sore elbow.