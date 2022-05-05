Ohtani (3-2) picked up the win against Boston on Thursday, pitching seven scoreless innings on six hits while striking out 11 and walking zero. He also went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI as a hitter.

The groin injury Ohtani suffered during Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox doesn't appear to be an issue anymore, as the superstar registered his best pitching performance of the season. Ohtani faced traffic in nearly every inning, but he was able to get out of trouble with a big strikeout whenever he needed to. Ohtani also displayed his prowess at the plate, ripping an RBI-single off the Green Monster during the Angels' five-run eighth inning.