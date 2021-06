Ohtani will be in the Angels' offensive lineup as the starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Halos have gone back and forth between utilizing Ohtani as a hitter on the days he pitches. The two-way star did not hit in his previous two starts May 19 and May 28, but appears in line to participate on both sides of the ball Friday.