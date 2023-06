Ohtani is still scheduled to start Monday against the Padres despite his cracked fingernail, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was pulled from his start Tuesday due to a cracked fingernail, but remained in the game as Los Angeles' designated hitter. While it doesn't seem like he'll miss his next start, it's possible the Angels push Ohtani back by a couple days if his nail is still bothering him by then.