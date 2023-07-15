Angels manager Phil Nevin said Saturday that he expects Ohtani (finger) to make his next start, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani's right middle finger has been giving him problems across his last three starts, but it doesn't seem like it will cost him any playing time on the mound. While Ohtani's pitching performance has dipped recently to the tune of a 5.51 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over his last three outings, he is still slashing .349/.442/.860 with six homers, nine RBI and 11 runs scored since June 27.