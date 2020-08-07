Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a win over Seattle on Thursday.

Ohtani had not played since suffering a strained forearm as a pitcher Sunday, but he wasted little time proving that the injury would not limit him as a hitter, blasting a home run to left field in the second inning. The long ball was Ohtani's fifth hit of the season -- three of which have left the yard. Despite hitting only .167 on the campaign, the 26-year-old has driven in eight runs in nine contests.